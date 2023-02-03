GUWAHATI: No one unexpected can enter the conference hall or other restricted areas as the security personnel are monitoring everybody at the Hotel Radisson Blu complex through Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) — a technology that uses radio waves to passively identify a tagged object.

As the G20 sustainable Finance Group meeting got underway in the hotel on Thursday, the security agencies are using the RFID technology for the safety of foreign delegates while maintaining all security protocols.

RFID is a type of passive wireless technology that allows for the tracking or matching of an item or individual. The system has two basic parts: tags and readers. The reader gives off radio waves and gets signals back from the RFID tag, while the tag uses radio waves to communicate its identity and other information.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s Inaugural Address of the 1st Sustainable Finance Working Group meeting in Guwahati on Thursday.

The technology has been approved since before the 1970s but has become much more prevalent in recent years due to its usage in areas such as global supply chain management.

For the first time in the state, RFID-tagged passes containing their personal data and access rights have been issued to all delegates and other participants to automatically identify them.

“Nobody unexpected will be allowed entry into the conference hall or other restricted areas of the venue,” said a security official pleading anonymity.

“Even media persons are restricted from entering conference halls and some other areas except the media briefing hall,” the official said.

The movement of the participants has been monitored constantly by readers installed at the entrances to each hall, and their entry and exit times. They are also being recorded as they moved from one hall to another.

The card readers were installed and connected to a screen at every entrance so that the security personnel deployed near the entrance can easily identify those not expected at the meeting.



Hoarding and poster placed across Guwahati

The 1st SFWG meeting is being attended in person by 95 delegates from G20 member countries, 10 invitee countries and 14 international organisations. Many international organisations joined the meeting virtually.

Among the foreign delegates, there are 2 representatives from the USA, 1 from Mexico, 2 from Canada, 2 from Argentina, 3 from Brazil, 5 from the European Union, 2 from Saudi Arabia, 1 from Singapore, 2 from Germany, 2 from the Republic of Korea, 2 from UAE, 2 from South Africa, 6 from China, 2 from Switzerland, 2 from Nigeria, 1 from Turkey, 3 from Italy, 3 from France, 5 from Indonesia, 1 from Australia, 3 from Japan, 4 from Russia, 2 from UK, 1 from Spain and 1 delegate from Nederlands are taking part in the vent.

In addition to this, high officials of IMF, 2 from NDB, 2 from the Bank for International Settlement, 1 from the International Finance Corporation, 2 from Coalition Disaster Resilience Infrastructure, 3 from AIIB, 5 from UNDP, 1 from GI Hub, 1 from OFCD, 1 from European Investment Bank and a high official from 1 from ADB are taking part in the event.

Some of the important delegates who participated in the G20 meet are Rafael Del Villar, Director, Mexico Central Bank; Robert Sample, Director, Canada; Dan Novak, Canada – Central Bank; Jorge Carrera, Board Member, Argentina – Central Bank; Damian Lendell Richardson from United States of America; Cyna Freitas Azevedo, Deputy-Head of Department, Brazil – Central Bank; Antonio Marcos Rodrigues e Silva, Advisor, Brazil – Central Bank and many more.

“We have to ensure the security of every person taking part in this global event. RFIDs are the preferable safety database which helps identify all the people who are registered for the event. Anyone who is not registered cannot enter the halls,” said the official.

Sources said that around 64 “very important people” from across the globe participated in the G20 meeting held in Guwahati. Over 100 delegates including from G20 countries and invited countries participated in the meet.

