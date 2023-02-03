Assam DGP urges police personnel to behave politely with people

Guwahati: Assam Director General of Police G P Singh on Thursday urged the police personnel of the state to ensure correct and polite behaviour with the people they serve.

In a meeting held in both physical and virtual mode with police personnel above the rank of Superintendents of Police, Singh also asked them to give due respect and ensure the dignity of their colleagues across ranks.

He advised them to take care of their own health so that they remain fit to ensure better service delivery to the public.

Singh urged the personnel to maintain the highest level of professional and personal discipline.

The meeting also decided that all district SP Offices and the Assam Police Headquarters will ensure that an officer is available from 11.30 AM to 1.30 PM every working day to interact with the public for ensuring grievance redressal, beginning February 13, 2023.

All district SPs will put in place a system to ensure that all personnel working in their jurisdiction get a weekly off mandatorily, except in exigencies.

This, however, would not apply to those holding charge posts, an official release said.

All districts, battalions and organisations, including the police headquarters will ensure that pending pension cases are cleared within the next two months.

Henceforth, the preparation of pension papers for retiring personnel will begin at least a year before their date of superannuation.

It was also decided at the meeting that separate toilet facilities will be provided for all women personnel in all districts, battalions and organisations of the Assam Police.

From now on, the nameplate of all personnel will be in the local language or it will be bilingual, to ensure better visibility with the people, the release added.

