Tinsukia: The dead body of a four-and-a-half-year-old child, who was kidnapped three days ago, was found lying in an abandoned urinal in Assam’s Dibrugarh town on Friday.

The Dibrugarh police have taken Suraj Karmakar into custody after finding him in possession of the child through the examination of CCTV footage. “Interrogation is ongoing,” police said.

According to Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra, it is possible that the child was subjected to sexual assualt before his demise.

“Though the accused has yet to confess to the murder, he has admitted to taking the child with him before dropping him off at the Phool Bagan locality. The investigation is looking into the possibility of molestation and murder, and Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act have been added to the kidnapping case,” Mishra said.

On January 30, the Dibrugarh Police Department received a complaint that a young boy had been abducted from Maalipatty, prompting them to register a kidnapping case.

On Friday morning, police received a tip-off that a body had been discovered in an abandoned urinal near the Old High School field in the PWD colony. Acting swiftly, officers sent the body for autopsy, Mishra said.

Further investigation into the kidnapping case revealed a CCTV recording of the suspect with the child. This evidence enabled police to apprehend Karmakar and present him before a local court, which subsequently remanded him into police custody.

