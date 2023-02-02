Guwahati: Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said the ongoing G-20 summit is a golden opportunity for the state government and its people “to exhibit Assamese traditions, culture, monuments, and national parks on the world stage”.

Sonowal, addressing media at the Radisson Blu hotel, the venue for the summit, said: “In the past, hosting of such events was restricted to a few cities. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that all regions of the country – from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh – get the opportunity to host high-profile events like the G20 summit.”

Asked about the significance of the meet, Sonowal said policies will be framed and mechanisms will be developed as G-20 nations seek to raise “billions and trillions” needed to face environmental threats on a war footing.

“To raise finances to deal with such challenges, we need to coordinate the efforts between private and public sectors,” he said.

The union minister further added, “With public-private participation, proper policy, and proper roadmap, we will definitely find a way to meet our sustainable development goals, agendas, and also fulfill the objectives of the Paris Agreement.”

During the summit, the union minister said the delegates would discuss and deliberate on how best to introduce and incorporate sustainable methods to resolve the problems humankind is faced with.

Terming the first Sustainable Finance Working Group meeting in Guwahati “very very important,” Sonowal said it would help raise sustainable finance to meet the targets of the G20.

“Delegates from G20 and other leading international bodies present at the meet will give their advice on how to resolve the threats facing mankind at Thursday’s meet,” Sonowal asserted.

The purpose of the G20 summit, Sonowal said, is to tackle the grave threats facing mankind such as environmental degradation, and generate employment for the masses.

Sonowal also added the ongoing summit under the presidentship of India is “the most important one of the 21st century.”

More than 100 delegates, including 95 foreign officials, representatives of G20 nations, guest countries, and international organisations have assembled in Guwahati for the discussions of the influential world grouping.

The three main agendas of the Guwahati edition of the Sustainable Finance Working Group are mobilisation of timely and adequate resources for climate finance, enabling finance for the sustainable development goals, and capacity building of the ecosystem for financing sustainable development.

