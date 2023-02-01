Diphu: Heroin worth over Rs 3 crore was seized and three persons were arrested in two separate operations in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, 1.36 kg of heroin worth over Rs 1 crore was seized in police point 1 area from two persons, who were subsequently arrested, they said.

The two arrested persons brought the drugs from Rajasthan by train, and were on the way to hand it to a person here when they were nabbed, police said.

In another operation, a vehicle was intercepted near Laharijan police point in Bokajan area of the district, and 304 gm of heroin was seized. The heroin, valued at over Rs 2 crore, was packed in 25 soap boxes, police said.

One person was arrested, they said.

