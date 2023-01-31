Two stretches of NH-17 soon to be converted into 4-lane in Assam

Doomdooma: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced that National Highway-17 in Lower Assam will be developed into a four-lane road.

The National Highway & Infrastructure Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) will convert several sections of the highway on the south bank of the Brahmaputra river into four lanes.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Initially, two stretches of National Highway-17 will be converted into a four-lane road, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,568.1 crore. The NHIDCL has already called for global bids for the execution of these projects.

As of now, most sections of National Highway-17 in the lower part of the state are two lanes. However, due to the increasing traffic on NH-17 and the government’s policy to improve road connectivity in the northeast region, it has been decided to upgrade it to a four-lane road. One of the new projects involves constructing four-lane roads with paved shoulders from Paikan to Dhupdhara on the Bilasipara-Guwahati road (NH-17).

The project will be executed in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode and has a deadline of three years for completion, followed by a five-year maintenance period.

The cost of this project is estimated at Rs 940.06 crore.

The second project involves the construction of four-lane roads with paved shoulders from Dhupdhara to Milmila (before Chhayagaon market) on the Bilasipara-Guwahati road. This project will also be executed in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode, with a deadline of 30 months for completion and a five-year maintenance period.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The estimated cost of this project is Rs 628.04 crore.

Also Read | Vistara passenger punches, spits at crew, strips on flight; arrested

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









