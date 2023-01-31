Guwahati: ReelDrama has been a popular regional OTT app synonymous with quality Assamese content over the years. Their new offering is the web series titled Aandolito Akax, which will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Samujjal Kashyap.

Kashyap is known for his nuanced and heartfelt dealing with emotional, dramatic, and thematic content in films and series. He has created a niche for himself with his diverse projects and has over the years enthralled audiences with his content spread across different platforms. The series will be produced by Kuheli Dasgupta and Sumit Dasgupta, directors ReelDrama.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The mahurat shot of the series was filmed at the premises of Kadambari Creations, the oldest production house in Assam, which has been successfully producing films and creative content for over 25 years. The series is inspired by the bestselling novel Aandolito Akax by Monalisha Saika. Speaking on the occasion Monalisha Saikia stressed the importance of mental health and how it is important to maintain our mental health just as much as our health and exterior appearance. She also added that her book takes a careful and nuanced look at mental health challenges and how they can impact lives.

The line-up for the web series will be a star-studded affair with some of the finest actors of the industry – Lima Das, Sanjeev Hazorika, Dr. Jahanara Begum, Bibhuti Bhushan Hazarika, Moonmi Phukan and Achinta Kashyap playing pivotal roles. The filming will start on February 6 and the series is expected to be released by end of April.

Andolito Akax is a story that addresses an important topic – mental illness. The stigma of mental illness can lead to obvious and direct discrimination, forcing patients to refuse help or treatment. The series will attempt to depict the story of Mamoni who is her mother’s sole caregiver. Her mother suffers from Alzheimer’s and depression. In the process of caregiving, Mamoni goes through different phases of struggle, fights her battle well, and ultimately comes out victorious.

The screenplay for the series is written by Drishti Das, cinematography will be done by Nagen Baishya, editing will be done by Gautam Mazumder, Deepak Kumar Roy is the drama and casting consultant, and Manoah Benny is the production manager for the project. Harjeet Diaz is the music director, Jyoti Chetia will handle sound design, and Tanushree Baruah will be the stylist & costume designer for the series.

“Coping with the stigma of mental illness, Mamoni’s story is inspiring, enlightening, and heart-warming. It has the power to broaden people’s minds and views toward mental illness and therefore, this story needs to reach a wider audience”, says Samujjal Kashyap, Director of Aandolito Akax.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Muhurat of Aandolito Akax was organized by Kadambari Creations, on the 29th of January 2023. The event was attended by the cast and crew, along with friends from the media fraternity.

“Being the oldest production house in Assam, Kadambari Creations has been successfully producing films and creative content for over 25 years. We understand that the audience expects us to put up a fine show as always, and we will give our best to make that happen”, says Pramod Das, owner of Kadambari Creations.

Also Read | Rang Ghar will be promoted to place it on world tourism map: Assam CM

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









