Guwahati: As a part of taking governance closer to people, Assam Cabinet on Monday met in Dibrugarh and took a slew of key decisions, including the implementation of a “Floriculture Mission,” with an initial investment of Rs 150 crore aimed at directly benefitting about 20,000 farmers to start with.

Addressing mediapersons after chairing the meeting, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the move to set up the state floriculture mission was taken into consideration in view of the huge floral market in the state.

“However, orchids and other varieties of flowers are procured from West Bengal and even overseas,” he said.

Under the mission, the area will be expanded from 2,200 hectares to 3288 hectares over a period of three years.

Flowers such as summer and winter marigold, gladiolus, tube rose, chrysanthemum, lotus and lilies, gerbera, orchids, green foliage, Dutch roses and anthuriums will be cultivated under the mission.

Besides, wholesale markets and floriculture retail outlets will be developed under the mission.

The move is in sync with Atma Nirbhar Bharat wherein floral farmers of the state can also be independent like paddy or fish farmers.

Upgrade of police stations

On the other hand, the Assam Cabinet approved the sanction and release of Rs 300 crore under the MOITRI (Mission for Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive Image) scheme to the MOITRI Society Account.

The funds sanctioned/released will be utilised for development of physical infrastructure, internet connectivity and basic tools for cyber-crime detection in every police station in the state.

The funds will be also used for capacity-building of police personnel to improve their soft skills and responsiveness to deal with new-age crimes, such as drugs and cyber crimes, besides counselling of juvenile offenders and persons involved in gender-based violence.

Special amenities for the differently-abled will also be created in the police stations.

Nomenclature of posts

Besides, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the All Assam District Administration Employees Union, the Cabinet decided to change the nomenclature of some posts of employees in the deputy commissioners’ establishment.

The nomenclature of posts such as junior assistant, senior assistant, head assistant and supervisory head assistants have now been changed to junior district assistant, senior district assistant, district administrative head assistant and district supervisory head assistant respectively.

The Cabinet also took decisions related to investment in the power sector; construction of a new Raj Bhavan in Tezpur besides a dedicated road linking Pandu Port with NH-27 to ease congestion that might occur owing to increased trade at the port in the coming days.

Besides, a number of decisions, including construction of flyovers and bridges, was taken in the Cabinet meeting, aimed at fast-paced and overall development in Dibrugarh district.

