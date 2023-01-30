DOOM DOOMA: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said ‘Rang Ghar’ will be promoted in a bid to place it on the world tourism map.

“To promote Rang Ghar, Asia’s first amphitheater, and place it firmly on world tourism map, met leading citizens of Sivasagar seeking their suggestions,” the chief minister tweeted.

PWD has prepared a project proposal entailing acquiring 83 bigha land for improving facilities in the iconic structure. pic.twitter.com/jy7GrCz45F — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 29, 2023

He further said the Public Works Department (PWD) has prepared a project proposal entailing acquiring 83 bighas of land for improving facilities in the iconic structure.

“The public suggestions will be considered and discussed with MPs and MLAs before incorporating them in the project proposal to be improved in the next budget. The project will include 2,000 and 5,000-capacity amphitheaters, stalls for exhibiting traditional dresses, and local delicacies,” Sarma further said.

The Rangghar is a two-storied building that once served as the royal sports pavilion where Ahom kings and novels were spectators at games like buffalo fights and other sports at Rupahi Pathar, particularly during the Rongali Bihu festival.

It reflects the rich architecture of the Ahom Kingdom and has immense architectural and historical value.

Located in upper Assam’s Sivasagar district, Rang Ghar is 3km away from Sivsagar town. It lies to the northeast of the Rangpur palace, a seven-storeyed royal complex comprising the Talatal Ghar and the Kareng Ghar.

“It’s great o know that the state government has taken the initiative. Our historical monuments are to be protected and promoted,” Ajay Kumar, a teacher in upper Assam, said.

