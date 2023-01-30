Assam: Swaheed Krishak Diwas observed in Patharighat

Guwahati: The Patharighat Uprising is a significant event in the history of Assam and its contribution to India’s independence struggle.

After the British took control of Assam in 1826, they imposed high land taxes that caused significant frustration among farmers. The situation worsened when the British government increased agriculture land taxes by 70-80%.

Throughout Assam, peasants responded to the tax increase by organizing peaceful gatherings known as “Raij Melas”. Although these gatherings were democratic, the British saw them as a threat and perceived them as “breeding grounds for sedition”.

On January 28, 1894, tensions rose as British officers refused to listen to the farmers’ grievances, resulting in a brutal massacre of 140 farmers and injury to 150 others.

Despite 130 years having passed, the Patharighat Uprising continues to inspire dedication to the service of the people and the nation.

A memorial was established to commemorate the sacrifices of Assam’s citizens during the Patharighat uprising, which occurred on January 28, 1894. The memorial was inaugurated on January 28, 2001, by former Governor of Assam, Lt Gen SK Sinha, and constructed by the Indian Army with the support of the civil administration.

A memorial ceremony was held to commemorate Swaheed Krishak Diwas at Patharighat this year. Lieutenant General R P Kalita, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, MP Dilip Saikia, Major General S Sajjanhar, General PK Bharali (retired), and other dignitaries were present. The event included medical and health camps, youth info centres, agriculture help centres, cultural events, and a military band display. Approximately 10,000 attendees participated.

The observance of Krishak Swaheed Diwas at Patharighat celebrates Assam’s rich history and its role in India’s freedom struggle. It also ensures that the legacy is passed down to future generations and inspires today’s youth to embrace the values embodied by the common people of Assam.

