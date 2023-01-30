Assam: Kailash Satyarthi lauds state govt's efforts to end child marriages

Doomdooma: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Monday praised the efforts of the Assam government in combating child marriage.

“Glad to receive a call from Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi this morning, inquiring about our government’s drive against child marriage that leads to childbirth at a young age, risking both mother and child. He lauded our endeavour and promised all assistance from his organization Kailash Satyarthi Children Foundation,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Assam government recently has taken steps to implement stricter laws against child marriages and underage motherhood by invoking the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to CM Sarma, thousands of men could face arrest in the next few months for having sexual relations with girls under 14 years old, even if they are legally married.

The Assam cabinet has decided to book men who marry girls under 14 years old under the POCSO Act, while those who marry girls between 14 and 18 years old will be tried under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, the CM had informed.

The decision to implement stricter laws against child marriage was made to reduce the high rate of maternal and infant mortality in the state, which is primarily caused by child marriage, according to Sarma.

The CM also said that an average of 31% of marriages in the state are within the prohibited age group.

