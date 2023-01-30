Assam: AIUDF chief challenges stereotyping of Muslims in state

Doomdooma: Badruddin Ajmal, chairperson of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), has stated that Muslims residing in Assam have a significant role in preserving the Assamese language.

During a function in Dhubri, he claimed that despite the community’s best efforts in preserving the language, Assamese people often label them as “Bangladeshis”.

Ajmal challenged this notion and emphasized the importance of recognizing the contributions of all communities in preserving the cultural heritage of the region.

“The cultural heritage of the Assamese language has been preserved and protected by the Muslim community in Assam. Despite this, some people don’t think even for a second before terming us as Bangladeshis,” Ajmal said.

Ajmal questioned the claim that Muslims in Assam are Bangladeshis by pointing out that the Assamese language is not taught in Bangladesh.

He stated that in the Char area of Assam, Muslim families send their children to schools where Assamese is the medium of instruction. However, he acknowledged that these families may not necessarily speak Assamese at home.

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika criticized Ajmal’s statements and called them “ridiculous.” He pointed out that Ajmal’s use of the Assamese language was mixed with Bengali and Hindi. Hazarika questioned Ajmal’s proficiency in the language and stated that there was no need for him to protect the Assamese language as the people of Assam are capable of preserving it themselves.

Assamese is considered a crucial language as it serves as a bridge for communication among people from the Northeastern region. Regardless of religion or province, a significant portion of the Assamese people uses the language for communication with one another.

A teacher, Manmohan Bhattacharjee, has warned that words, phrases and idioms of historical and cultural significance are disappearing with time. “We need to preserve, protect, and use Assamese in daily conversations,” Bhattacharjee told EastMojo.

