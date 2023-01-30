Assam: 68 inmates shifted to new transit camp in Goalpara

Doomdooma: Over 60 inmates were shifted to the newly-built transit camp in Goalpara, an official informed.

The transit camp can hold 3,000 inmates, including 400 females.

“The first batch of 68 inmates were moved to the transit camp from Goalpara district jail. They include 45 men, 21 women, one girl and one boy,” said Sashi Kumar Deka, Superintendent in-charge of the transit camp.

“All 68 inmates were declared foreigners by the Foreigners Tribunal (FT),” Deka added.

The state government has started shifting doubtful and declared foreigners into the newly-built detention centre, now renamed as a transit camp, after a long wait.

Assam has six transit camps, running out of the existing jails at Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Jorhat, Silchar, Dibrugarh and Tezpur.

Around 220 suspected and declared foreigners, including the 68 inmates in the new Transit Camp are lodged at various centres, sources said.

The Goalpara Transit Camp is built over 7 acres in West Matia for Rs 46 crore. The Guwahati High Court in August 2021 gave 45 days to finish the construction work.

The transit camp has 15 buildings, including two for women. Each unit can house 200 inmates. The facility has been provided with hospitals, schools, recreation centres, dining and other amenities.

