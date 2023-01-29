Baba Ramdev offers his two cents on Assam CM's 'motherhood age' remark

Doomdooma: Yoga Guru Ramdev on Sunday expressed his support for the statement made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the “appropriate age of motherhood”.

According to Yoga Guru, the best age for fertility in women – from a health and Ayurvedic perspective – is between 25 to 30 years. At this age, youthfulness is considered to be at its peak and the chance of genetic disorders is considered to be rare, he said.

According to Ramdev, from health, Ayurvedic, and Sanatan perspective, the “best age for fertility is 25 to 30 years”. He acknowledged that many people marry at the age of 30-35, but claims that life cycle disorders occur when people marry at older ages. He argues that the statement made by the Assam CM regarding the appropriate age for motherhood is not illogical or politically motivated, but rather “based on science”.

For the uninitiated, Assam Chief Minister Sarma on Saturday stated that women should embrace motherhood at the “appropriate age” otherwise it will lead to “medical complications”.

His comments come in the backdrop of the state government deciding to bring stringent laws and evoking the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to check child marriages and underage motherhood.

“Thousands of husbands will be arrested in the next five-six months as it is a crime to have sexual relations with a girl below 14 years of age, even if he is her legally wed husband,” Sarma said.

The legal age for the marriage of a woman is 18 years and those who marry younger girls will also be brought to book. “Many (men who marry girls) could face life imprisonment,” he said.

Speaking about motherhood, Sarma said, “Women should not wait too long to become mothers as it leads to complications. The appropriate age for motherhood is 22 years to 30 years.”

