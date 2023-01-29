Silchar: Two persons were arrested in Kabaribond in southern Assam’s Karimganj district on Saturday for allegedly selling beef.

The arrested have been identified as Asad Uddin and Fakhrul Islam. The duo, who hail from the same village (Kabaribond), were produced before a court and were sent to judicial custody.

Kabaribond falls under Patharkandi police station’s jurisdiction, around 32km from Karimganj town.

As per reports, Asad and Fakhrul were found allegedly selling beef in Kabaribond on Saturday morning. The news of the duo selling the beef spread, following which members of some organisations reached Patharkandi police station and informed them about the matter.

An FIR was lodged and a team of policemen went to the spot where the beef was reportedly being sold. Police caught Asad and Fakhrul along with the animal meat and the duo were taken to the police station.

An official at Patharkandi police station told reporters that the arrested persons were produced before a court in Karimganj on Saturday evening and sent to judicial custody.

Patharkandi BJP MLA Krishnendu Paul told EastMojo that the Assam government has brought a law (Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021) into effect to regulate the slaughter and sale of cattle across the state and stressed that its guidelines should be followed. He demanded that the persons held for the crime be punished as per law.

Locals of Kabaribond area alleged there are a number of temples nearby where the beef was allegedly sold by Asad and Fakhrul.

As per the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, the sale of beef is prohibited in areas dominated by non-beef consuming communities and within a 5-km radius of temples and “satras” (Vaishnav monasteries).

Last month, three persons – Miraj Khan, Yunus Khan, and Imran Ali – were arrested in Dibrugarh district for their alleged involvement in illegal cattle slaughtering. Around 423 kilograms of suspected beef were found in their possession.

