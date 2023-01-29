Doomdooma: The Divisional Forest Officer of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Kaziranga National Park, has issued a notification that the location will open for tourists on February 4, 2023.

The previous notification of park closure dated January 18, 2023, has been cancelled.

However, due to management exigencies, the Jeep Safari under Central Range, Kaziranga and Western Range, Bagori will be closed to tourists on February 1, 2023.

The Elephant Safari will remain open for tourists as usual.

“It is for the general information of all concerned that the notification regarding park closure dated 18.01.2023 hereby stands cancelled and the park will remain open for tourists on 4 February 2023,” the DFO was quoted as saying in a notification.

“Due to management requirements, the Jeep Safari in the Central Range, Kaziranga and Western Range, Bagori will be closed for tourists on February 1, 2023,” stated the notification. However, it added that the Jeep Safari in Burapahar and Agoratoli Range, as well as the Elephant Safari, will continue to be open for tourists as usual.

