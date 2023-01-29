Assam govt to make docu on Patharughat peasant uprising: CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said his government will initiate steps to create awareness about the Patharughat peasant uprising of 1894.

Paying homage to the martyrs of the uprising at a programme in Darrang district, Sarma said a documentary will be made on the incident which will be screened at the national level.

Peasants protesting undue enhanced revenue imposed on them by then-British rulers were fired upon without any provocation on January 28, 1894, at Patharughat. Official records put out the death toll at 15, though locals claimed over 100 were killed.

“Paid homage to the peasant martyrs at Patharughat where the oppressed villagers made supreme sacrifice while valiantly resisting the British forces on 28 January 1894,” Sarma wrote on Twitter.

Addressed a public meeting at Patharughat, Darrang during my visit to pay homage to martyrs of the peasant uprising of 1894.



Honouring the martyrs, our Govt has decided to make a documentary on the historic event in English & Hindi, and promote it extensively on national media. pic.twitter.com/Vk6Mz5qOLx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 28, 2023

He added that the Patharughat incident will keep the nation reminding about the contribution of peasants in freedom struggle.

“Honouring the martyrs, our Govt has decided to make a documentary on the historic event in English & Hindi, and promote it extensively on national media,” the chief minister added.

