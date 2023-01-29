Assam: APDCL to hike power tariff by 50 paise per unit from February 1

Doomdooma: The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has announced a 50 paise per unit hike in electricity bills from February 1, to be collected as Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment (FPPPA).
This follows the 79 paise per unit levy on all categories of consumers for the months of November and December 2022 and January 2023.
The increase in electricity bills has been a major burden for households, companies, and industries, as the combination of fixed and variable charges, has been steadily rising.
Luna Goswami, a housemaker, expressed her dismay to EastMojo, saying, “The increase in electricity bill is quite unexpected. Rebalancing the household budget is very difficult.”
Gabriel Ekka, who runs a welding company in upper Assam, added, “The government should think about the problems of small workshop holders like me too.”
The rising cost of petrol, diesel, and LPG gas cylinders in recent years has only added to the financial strain on citizens.
