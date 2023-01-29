Assam: 2 persons killed in road accident; locals torch vehicle

Rangia: Two persons were killed in a road accident in Assam’s Kamrup district on Saturday, police said.

The accident led to tension in the area as an irate mob torched the dumper that had hit the motorcycle the victims were travelling in.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Police said the dumper hit the motorcycle at Rangia Tiniali as the duo was on their way to their workplace, killing them on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Hakim Ali and Nazim Ali.

The local people, alleging recurrence of similar accidents involving speeding dumpers routinely, set ablaze the vehicle involved in the incident, police said.

The motorcycle, which was lying under the dumper, also burnt down in the incident.

Fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The local people also blocked the road for some time, demanding compensation for the families of the deceased.

The driver and handyman of the dumper managed to escape, police said.

The situation was brought under control by the police later.

Also read | Demand for separate states vs failure of governance in Northeast

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









