GUWAHATI: Nari shakti (woman power) has inspired socially responsible growth and guided the society towards holistic development, said Union minister and former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at a function on Saturday.

“Economic progress will not amass the same values until we have a social value system in place. Our strong values in the society have transpired for generations due to consistent efforts by our nari shakti,” Sonowal said after inaugurating the year-long silver jubilee celebrations of the Northeast Girl Students’ Association (NEGSA) at the PCM auditorium of the All Assam Law Association.

“As you have completed 25 years of wonderful service towards the betterment of society, I hereby call upon the students to take this legacy forward in the same direction,” the Union minister said.

“Among the many things we can learn from the Prime Minister is his immaculate time management skill. As a student or anyone, this is a great gift to have so that you perform, reform and transform before you attain absolute success,” he said.

“The vision of Modi ji is to transform our beautiful and blessed Northeast India as the new engine of growth of India. To attain this, the government is taking multiple steps to enable resources to unlock value for sustainable development of the region,” Sonowal said.

NEGSA was formed in January 1998 on the premises of Handique Girls College in Guwahati. Sonowal – then a student’s union leader – was present at the inaugural ceremony.

The Union Minister praised the association’s success over the years and called upon the students to take this rich legacy forward.

“The mantra for success in a student’s life is to ‘perform, reform and transform’. It gives me immense pleasure to be part of the celebration here today. The association’s success can be gauged from the numerous initiatives it has taken to uplift the socio-economic conditions of many sections of the society; particularly women from the underprivileged sections,” Sonowal said.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is experiencing a historic all-round development. From infrastructure creation to encouraging exam warriors, we have the opportunity to have him as our leader,” he said.

“We understand that we cannot exist without nature, and we must live in harmony with nature to stay relevant in our quest for a better tomorrow,” Sonowal said.

The programme was also attended by Guwahati East MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharyya; Robin Kalita, former director, IRCTC; Manoj Das, former director, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and managing director, NERAMAC; noted academicians Dr. Subrata Sarma Bhattacharya and Nabajit Dutta along with many other dignitaries.

