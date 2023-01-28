Assam: Police seize Yaba tablets worth Rs 1 crore in Karimganj, launch probe

SILCHAR: Assam Police launched an investigation into the seizure of Yaba tablets valued at around Rs 1 crore from a house in Assam’s Karimganj district on Friday.

As per reports, police seized over 22,000 Yaba tablets during an operation at Afjal Hussain’s house in Ghograkona (Bagarsangan) under the Girishganj police watch post (under the purview of the Karimganj Sadar police station) around 10 am on Friday.

Ghograkona (Bagarsangan), which falls under Panighat gaon panchayat, is around 8km from Karimganj town and around 3km from the India-Bangladesh international border.

Girishganj police watch-post in-charge S. Dutta told reporters that police, acting on a tip-off, carried out an operation at Afjal’s house and seized the intoxicating tablets, whose market value is about Rs. 1 crore. They also seized Rs 6200 in cash during the operation. Afjal fled away before the police reached his house, Dutta said.

Police sources said a probe had been initiated to track the racket involved in the illegal trade of Yaba tablets. Police are tapping into its various networks to gather information and identify/detect those involved in the clandestine business. Raids could be conducted across the district in the coming days, sources added.

Earlier this month, Yaba tablets valued at over Rs 40 crore were seized from a vehicle, and its driver was arrested in Karimganj district’s Bagargool. Nearly 7.60 lakh Yaba tablets were found inside the vehicle, which was coming from Mizoram.

