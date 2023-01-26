Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) {ULFA ( I )} to return to the mainstream during his Republic Day speech in Guwahati on Thursday.
He said ULFA (I) is the last milestone in the path to peace.
The CM was addressing people at Khanapara Veterinary College during the 74th Republic Day function in Guwahati.
“This is not the Assam during the foundation of the ULFA. There is a change in people’s mentality,” Sarma said. Once the dialogue starts, the state will march towards the path of development, Sarma added.
Sarma said the Assam government is in touch with the ULFA (I) leadership so they could be brought to the table for dialogue.
ULFA (I) had called for a strike on Republic Day, which received a mixed response across the state. No untoward incident was reported till the time of filing this report.
United Liberation Front of Assam ( ULFA ) was founded on 7 April 1979 at Sivasagar in upper Assam.
