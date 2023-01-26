Initiatives taken to create awareness about govt schemes in remote villages of Assam

Dhubri: The administration in Assam’s Dhubri district has reached out to people residing in the remote villages along the India-Bangladesh border to generate awareness about government schemes, besides learning about their living conditions, officials said on Wednesday.
Dhubri Deputy Commissioner Diwakar Nath, during the visit, interacted with the beneficiaries of government schemes, and sought to know about the difficulties faced by them in everyday life.
District development commissioners, along with other senior officials, also apprised them of the central schemes that have been launched for their welfare.
Nath said the initiative will encompass 90 villages of the district.
Officials on Tuesday and Wednesday enquired about the education facilities available to the villagers, the average age of marriage in the locality and the conditions of the anganwadi centres, he stated.
The administration will soon submit a report to the Assam government on the state of affairs in these villages and the problems faced by the bordering population so that necessary measures can be taken to address their woes, Nath added.
Dhubri shares a 56-km-long border with Bangladesh.
