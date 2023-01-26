GUWAHATI: In a departure from the past, Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah unfurled the Tricolour along the India-Bangladesh border in western Assam’s Dhubri district on the occasion of Republic Day on Thursday.

As a matter of fact, the Republic Day celebration in Dhubri district was held for the first time at Satrasal village along the India-Bangladesh border area in the district.

In the past, the celebrations were usually held centrally in Dhubri town.

In his address, the minister expressed pride and happiness in unfurling the national flag on the historic location.

Baruah deliberated upon various schemes and initiatives undertaken by the central and state government.

A cultural extravaganza along with a display of tableaus by various departments was followed by a parade led by the Assam Police, paramilitary forces and NCC cadets.

After attending the Republic Day celebration, minister Baruah visited the 31 BOP (border outpost) located at Satrasal.

He distributed sweets among the jawans and took part in the cultural performances showcased by the brave hearts.

Minister Baruah also paid his gratitude to the jawans for protecting our borders and keeping the residents of the area safe.

He later inspected the border fencing along the area and also offered prayers at a temple located at no man’s land in front of the Ramraikuti border post.

The minister was accompanied by Dhubri deputy commissioner Dibakar Nath; Dhubri superintendent of police Aparna Natrajan; the Second in Command (Administration), 31 BOP, Ram Pal Singh, and other senior officials.

