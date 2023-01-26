Assam tableau depicts heroics of Lachit Borphukan, state's cultural heritage

New Delhi: Legendary Ahom General Lachit Borphukan and the revered Kamakhya Temple and other cultural heritage of Assam were depicted on the state’s tableau as it rolled down the Kartvaya Path during the 74th Republic Day celebrations.

Borphukan was a commander in the erstwhile Ahom kingdom and is known for his leadership in the 1671 battle of Saraighat that thwarted an attempt by Mughal forces to capture Assam.

The central government last year had celebrated the 400th birth anniversary of the Ahom General.

The tableau proudly showcases Borphukan and many cultural landmarks of the state including the famous Kamakhya Temple — one of the Shakti Peeths.

This will be the first Republic Day celebrations hosted at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed ‘Kartavya Path’ last year.

The replica of Shiva Dol and Rong Ghar of Sibsagar district have been shown as the royal constructions of the mighty Ahoms.

Traditional instruments and Bihu dance forms of Assam was showcased along with the float.

