Diyun: On the occasion of Republic Day 2023, the Changlang District Administration of Assam recognized and honoured 11 government and community teachers for their exceptional work and dedication to education.

The “Teacher Commendation Certificate” was awarded to the teachers for their efforts in improving the literacy and numeracy levels of their students, as well as for implementing classroom transformation initiatives.

The ceremony was held at the General Ground in Diyun and was attended by Samlung Mossang, MLA of Diyun-Bordumsa Constituency, who personally presented the awards to the teachers.

The awards were created as part of the ongoing Foundational Literacy and Literacy Program (FLN) in partnership with the India Foundation for Education Transformation (IFET) and were personally initiated by the District Commissioner, Mr Sunny K Singh. The goal of the awards is to acknowledge and appreciate the hard work and dedication of teachers, who are often overlooked and undervalued in the public eye.

The “Best Teacher Award” was conferred to Ms Sangeeta Pangyok, a government teacher at the Government Primary School in Innao Singpho. The “Most Sincere Teacher Award” was received by Mr Mikshum Khimhun of the Government Primary School in Kamakhyapur. Indong Nong Singpho of the Government Upper Primary School in Balupather was recognized for enabling the highest improvement in literacy among all government schools in the administrative circle, while Besing Tabing of the Government Primary School in Shantipur was honoured for the second-best improvement in literacy.

Punseng Cowlik of the Government Upper Primary School recorded the highest improvement in numeracy and was awarded the “Best Teacher” in that category. For the category of “Best Print Rich Classrooms,” Sukhita Munglang of GPS Modoideep Upper and Jyoti’s Gogoi of GPS Avoipur were selected.

In addition, the “Best SMC Appointed Full-Time Teacher Awards” were given to four community teachers – Ms Pooja Deori of GPS Sompoi, Ripin of GUPS Jyotipur, Priti Mukhi of Jyostnapur GUPS and Bashi Mohan of Shantipur GPS.

