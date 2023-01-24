Boko: Two persons died when a Tata Dumper vehicle collided with a truck on National Highway 17 in Boko of Kamrup district of Assam at 3.30 am on Tuesday.
Both vehicles caught fire and the drivers died of burn injuries.
Eyewitness Chandan Sharma said a Guwahati-bound vehicle laden with sand was parked on the roadside when two vehicles, the Goalpara-bound Tata Dumper and the other truck, coming from the opposite direction, rammed straight into it. Soon after, a fire broke out.
Sharma also suspected that the accident occurred because the Guwahati-bound truck was trying to overtake the other parked Tata Dumper.
Sharma also added that after the incident he immediately called the police and Boko Police responded quickly. The state disaster response force (SDRF) Boko responded to the accident.
Police said the truck driver, Bhadreswar Patgiri from Dudhnai in Goalpara district, and the Tata Dumper’s driver, Krishna Das from Bamunigaon in Kamrup district, both died on the spot.
