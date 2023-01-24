Assam: Non-gazetted injured cops to be exempted from promotion-related course

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet on Monday approved a proposal to exempt non-gazetted police personnel, who have been permanently injured in the line of duty, from undertaking a course for their promotion.

The Director General of Police will be empowered to effect the promotion of non-gazetted police personnel who have suffered injuries due to bomb or bullet attacks, both from armed and unarmed branches, tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

In today’s #AssamCabinet, we took a slew of decisions pertaining to curbing child marriage, reduction of IMR & MMR, promoting police personnel permanently injured in the line of duty, recognition to services of contractual teachers, creating centres for sporting excellence, etc. pic.twitter.com/BsRRYcCd3H — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2023

During the day, the cabinet also decided to grant three per cent annual increment to casual workers or the ones on muster roll, in line with other state government employees, from April 1.

In a bid to maximise the state’s sporting potential, two high-performance training centres will be set up in Guwahati and Jorhat at an estimated cost of Rs 23.78 crore each, Baruah said. These institutions will be supporting the athletes as they strive to achieve excellence, he explained.

The cabinet has sanctioned a proposal to place sports complexes under the Sports Authority of Assam (SAA) and the Board of Sports of Assam, provided these are not managed by any association.

The ministers decided that the cabinet’s approval will be mandatory for leasing or renting properties under Sports Authority of Assam and Board of sports of Assam.

During the meeting, it was also decided that a loan of Rs 101 crore will be raised from NABARD for additional infrastructure projects in elementary schools in Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj.

Besides, government land or abandoned buildings will be used to set up Industrial Training Institutes on Public Private Partnership mode, the tourism minister said.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to institute a Srimanta Sankardeva Chair at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi to encourage study and research outside Assam on the Vaishnava saint and the Bhakti movement, Baruah added.

