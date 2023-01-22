Marijuana worth Rs 1 cr seized in Assam, two held

Guwahati: More than 100 kgs of marijuana, valued at over Rs 1 crore, was seized in Assam’s largest city Guwahati on Saturday and two persons were arrested in this connection, police said.

This is the second major drug haul in the city in three days by the Guwahati Police.

“Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a north India bound-truck in Jorabat area of the city and recovered 101 kg of marijuana hidden in the driver’s cabin. Two persons were arrested,” a senior officer said.

The goods vehicle was coming from Tripura, he said.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “BIG HAUL! @GuwahatiPol intercepted a truck traveling (travelling) from a neighbouring state at Jorabat and seized 101 kgs of marijuana. Also apprehended two accused. Well done team @assampolice.”

Notably, 320 kgs of ganja, a narcotic substance, was recovered from a truck on Thursday and one person was held by the city police. The contraband was valued at Rs 2 crore.

