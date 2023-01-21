Papon & Taba Chake get the Guwahati audience grooving at the Yaari Jam

Guwahati: Bringing alive the new year with a bang in Guwahati, McDowell’s No1 Soda brought the renowned singer and composer Papon and the ever so melodious musician Taba Chake for the No1 Yaari Jam held in Guwahati. The duo rocked the night at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Sarusajai, getting the audience to groove, cheer and dance to the tunes of Yaari.

McDowell’s No.1 Soda has been synonymous with the heart-warming stories of Yaari. It has been an enabler of friendships and solidarity through its intriguing and captivating storytelling amongst the country’s youth. Keeping in tune with its philosophy of strengthening bonds of yaars, the No.1 Yaari Jam with Papon and Taba Chake brought this celebration of true friendship.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Featuring classic hits from Papon fused with some new tracks by Taba Chake, the live concert was a treat for all music lovers in Guwahati. The artists mesmerized the audience with their much-loved charm and magic. Papon’s avid listeners reminisced with their yaars on some of his most popular tracks, such as Bulleya, Jiyein Kyun, and some of Taba Chake’s soulful songs like Shaayad, Aao Chalein and Walk with Me.

Speaking on occasion, Papon said, “It was an absolute treat to be in Guwahati after a long hiatus! The audience’s cheering and chirping brought the concert alive and fuelled me with energy! Friendship has always been part of my music. I have always loved songs about unique Yaars, and I am glad. No1 Yaari Jam has allowed me to spread the joy I feel with Yaars through my music.”

Speaking about No1 Yaari, Taba Chake said, “Performing for the people of Guwahati is something I always look forward to because of the love and support I have always received from them. It was also a surreal experience to perform alongside Papon, which got me energised and excited for this performance for No1 Yaari Jam. Yaari is about love, laughter, and life with your friends. My friends have made me feel safe and supported, which has inspired my music and my journey in this industry. I am honoured to be a part of the No1 Yaari Jam and look forward to performing in future Yaari Jams.”

Catch all the fun from McDowell’s No1 Soda- No1 Yaari Jam on YouTube and other social media platforms.

Also Read | Guwahati braces for musical extravaganza

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









