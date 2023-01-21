Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday greeted the people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on statehood day.
He also wished for the progress of the neighbouring states.
“Endowed with spectacular beauty, vibrant culture & rich traditions, our sister states of Meghalaya, Manipur & Tripura today celebrate their 51st Statehood Day. My warm greetings to the people & pray for progress of the neighbouring states,” Sarma wrote on Twitter.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
These three states had become full-fledged states through the North Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.
Also read | Chinese Prez Xi inspects combat readiness of troops along India-China border
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- TMC likely to contest Tripura assembly polls alone: Party observer
- Himanta greets people of Meghlaya, Manipur, Tripura on statehood day
- PM’s focus on youth empowerment led to development: Sonowal
- PM Modi greets people on statehood day of Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya
- Indian man sentenced to 7 years in prison for illegal drug imports to US
- Beacon for others to learn from: WHO officials hail India’s G20 Presidency