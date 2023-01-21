Guwahati: Gone are the days when the meaning of good education was confined to books. Now, parents in Guwahati irrespective of class today are looking at getting their children admitted into the best school. And parents are all ready to pay for schools that ensure quality education and personality development of the child.

In the ongoing 19th India & International Premier Schools Exhibition at Hotel Clarks Avadh in Guwahati, parents are visiting the fair to admit their wards to an Indian school affiliated with the Indian and International curriculum providing holistic education.

“The IIPSE has been conceived, with the aim of meeting the rising demand for quality school education in India. We have brought leading schools from across India so that parents of school-going children, can directly interact with school representatives, be counseled free of cost, get current updated information, be told about available financial alternatives, get spot admission offers & above all clear doubts about issues like benefits of residential schools, dimensions of co-educational boarding schools and importance of board curriculums,” states Vivek Shukla, Director & CEO– AFAIRS Exhibitions & Media.

The idea of accessing all this under one roof, without undertaking hassles of long journeys, postal delays, and unverified website school information hunts, does make the 19th IIPSE. Besides, it has been specifically scheduled on a weekend for the benefit of office-going parents.

“We are exhibiting some of the most legendary and internationally renowned Indian boarding schools here. These not only offer residential facilities for students and teachers, but also a well-knit package of excellence in sports, academics, enrichment, facilities, and supervision, all rolled into one,” says Shukla.

Considering that these very schools in India are the ones to churn out young global citizens with an international mindset and intercultural awareness, there’s little reason to believe that they will not succeed in doing the same for children in Guwahati, the organisers believe.

The two-day 19th IIPSE will be concluded on Sunday 22 at Hotel Clarks Avadh. The schools participating will showcase their academic excellence, performance, infrastructure and facilities, and fee structure and offer candidates guidance and spot admissions.

All parents visiting the show will get a chance to directly and transparently interact with the head of schools and their representatives, clarify their concepts and ideas, collect authentic and updated information and benefit from ‘spot counseling’ and ‘spot admissions offers,’ made here.

Over 25 top schools are participating from Guwahati, Tezpur, Darjeeling, Durgapur, Sonepat, Gurugram, Noida, Dehradun, Mussoorie, Bhubaneswar, Sirmour (Himachal Pradesh), Vrindavan, Sikar, Pilani, Jaipur, Bangalore and many more.

Most of the schools participating in the ‘Premier Schools Exhibition’ have boarding and day boarding facilities offering IB and Cambridge International curriculum along with CBSE and ICSE.

Today, boarding schools have become fortes of educational finery, unlike in the past when they were considered ‘distant prisons’ for troubled children. Boarding schools are self-reliant schools with a close-knit academically challenging, energetic and peaceful environment.

It provides residential facilities for students and teachers in healthy climates. Students at boarding schools learn to take care of themselves and take responsibility for their actions, sooner than day students, thereby experiencing a lot of personal growth and developing greater self-belief, maturity and self-reliance.

Diversity in the social, cultural, and at times national backgrounds of students at boarding schools helps students to develop a more cosmopolitan outlook. The well-knit package of excellence in sports, academics, enrichment, facilities, and supervision offered by prominent boarding schools, makes it an extremely tempting option for parents.

Some of the participating schools are Akal Academy Baru Sahib, Birla School Pilani, Delhi Public School – Durgapur, West Bengal, Emerald International School – Bangalore, Gateway International School – Sonepat, Delhi NCR, Genesis Global School – Noida, Greenwood High International School – Bangalore, Heritage Global School – Vrindavan, Jain International Residential School – Bangalore, Kiit International School – Bhubaneswar, Mody School – Sikar, Rajasthan, Mussoorie International School-Mussoorie, Neerja Modi School-Jaipur, Sai International Residential School – Bhubaneswar, St. Paul’s School – Darjeeling, The Aryan School – Dehradun, The Assam Valley School – Tezpur, The Down Town School – Guwahati, Unison World School – Dehradun, Vandya International School – Guwahati, Woodstock School – Mussoorie and many more.

