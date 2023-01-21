Assam's geographical location being used to it's advantage: Guv Mukhi

Guwahati: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has stressed that the Centre is working to capitalise on Assam’s advantageous geographical location, which makes it the gateway to ASEAN and South East Asia.

He said that India’s G20 presidency is an opportunity to showcase opportunities for multilateral business partnerships in different industry sectors where Assam as well as the entire North Eastern states have core strengths.

Speaking at the second edition of Momentum North East 2023 here on Friday, Mukhi pointed out that the long international border that North East shares with ASEAN, South East Asian and BBN countries, gives the region a unique geographical advantage.

He said the location of the region in the middle of the fastest emerging nations has enabled it to become a link to the emerging trade and commerce with these nations.

Assam being the central to the states of the North East, the government is working to position Assam as the gateway and the expressway to ASEAN and South East Asia, the governor added.

Pointing that several G20 programmes will be hosted in Assam, Mukhi said these will showcase the potential of the Northeast region for global and local investors.

“The event will also highlight opportunities for multilateral business partnerships in different industry sectors where the North Eastern states have core strengths,” he added.

He also spoke on the Centre’s ‘Act East Policy’, through which the development of North East is being pushed and the region’s locational advantage explored for maximum benefits.

The prime minister’s aim which is to “Act East” and “act fast” for Northeast gives new hope, energy and force to the region which has brought a paradigm shift in the development in terms of connectivity, infrastructure and economy, the governor said.

Consul General of Bhutan in Guwahati, Jigme Thinley Namgyal, and Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Ruhul Amin, along with a host of other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

