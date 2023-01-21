Assam: Dimasa commander's statue disfigured in Dima Hasao; probe ordered

SILCHAR: The chief executive member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) Debolal Gorlosa will set up an inquiry team to investigate the disfigurement of Dimasa military commander Sengya Tularam Senapati’s statue by unidentified miscreants in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

Sources said Sengya Tularam Senapati’s statue, unveiled in Umrangso (about 112km from Haflong, the headquarters of Dima Hasao district) on November 15, 2021, was found disfigured on Friday. The statue, which had a sword, was found wrenched out. Gorlosa visited Umrangso on Friday and narrated the disfigurement of Senapati’s statue on social media on Friday.

His post said: “It is seen that some miscreant tried to disfigure the statue of Sengya Tularam at Umrangso, the sword has been disfigured by the miscreant, which was installed at Umrangso Town and unveiled on 15 November 2021. People should not resort to such activities which harm the feeling of a community and tribe. The statue of Sengya Tularam is a symbol of historical importance to the Dimasa tribe. We the Dimasa people are living peacefully today only because of the bravery and sacrifices done by our great Sengya Tularam Senapati. Sengya Tularam a scion of Dimasa Royal blood, was the Dimasa military commander and the last ruling chief during the 2nd half of the 19th century of the Dimasa Kingdom. It really hurts me to see such a picture of Sengya Tularam with the disfigured sword,” the post said.

The Dimasa Students’ Union’s Umrangso unit also lodged an FIR with the Umrangso police station seeking stern action against the culprits involved in the crime. Dimasa Students’ Union’s Dima Hasao unit general secretary Pramith Sengyung told EastMojo on Saturday that the matter has been reported to the Umrangso police via an FIR. The police should investigate the case promptly and arrest all the culprits involved, Sengyung said.

The news of the disfigurement of Senapati’s statue has been doing the rounds on social media. Netizens expressed their fury over the incident and demanded all those involved in damaging the statue be sternly punished. Several people suggested installing CCTV cameras around statues and monuments across the district to prevent such incidents in the future.

