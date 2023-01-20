Diphu (Assam): Two children and their grandmother died due to suspected food poisoning in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, a health official said on Thursday.
The trio had eaten ‘pithas’ (rice cakes) on Tuesday night, following which they complained of stomach ache and started vomiting in their house in Tekelangjung area, he said.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The 70-year-old woman died in the house on Wednesday, while the children were rushed to a nearby primary healthcare centre, where the seven-year-old boy died on Thursday.
Doctors advised the parents to admit the 11-year-old girl to Diphu Medical College and Hospital but they took her back home, where she died later, the official added.
Also read | Assam: Indus Towers, Shishu Sarothi reward students with disabilities
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Governor releases Assamese version of PM’s ‘Exam Warriors’
- Have sent formal creditor’s assurance to IMF for bailout package to Lanka: MEA
- Bhaichung’s HSP submits memo to RSS on Sikkim-specific demands
- Garena’s Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 20 January, 2023
- Three-day DGPs, IGPs conference begins in Delhi
- Two children, grandmother die of food poisoning in Assam