Two children, grandmother die of food poisoning in Assam

Diphu (Assam): Two children and their grandmother died due to suspected food poisoning in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, a health official said on Thursday.

The trio had eaten ‘pithas’ (rice cakes) on Tuesday night, following which they complained of stomach ache and started vomiting in their house in Tekelangjung area, he said.

The 70-year-old woman died in the house on Wednesday, while the children were rushed to a nearby primary healthcare centre, where the seven-year-old boy died on Thursday.

Doctors advised the parents to admit the 11-year-old girl to Diphu Medical College and Hospital but they took her back home, where she died later, the official added.

