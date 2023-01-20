Gunfight between dacoits, police in Assam; two arrested

Goalpara (Assam): A gunfight took place between police and dacoits in Assam’s Goalpara district, following which two of them were arrested, a senior officer said on Friday.



With these fresh arrests, a total of six of the 10 members of the gang, involved in several dacoities in Assam and Meghalaya, were apprehended, he said, adding manhunt for the rest is underway.

Acting on a tip-off about the movement of members of the gang, naka checking was intensified in various parts of the district on Thursday night.

“Around 11 pm, our team intercepted a vehicle ferrying the dacoits near Tiplai-Kahibari Road. They opened fire on policemen and attempted to flee the spot, abandoning the vehicle.

“Police returned fire, leading to a gunfight. No police personnel was injured although it is yet to be ascertained whether any dacoit was injured,” he said.

Two dacoits were arrested, while another four managed to escape under the cover of darkness, he said.

The 10-member gang was involved in at least six dacoities in Assam and Meghalaya in recent times.

