Assam govt committed to protect cultural heritage of all ethnic groups: CM

Morigaon: The Assam government is committed to preserve the cultural heritage of all indigenous groups of the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

The BJP government is “very sensitive” to the preservation and promotion of the language, culture and traditions of all ethnic groups of Assam, he said at the open session of the three-day Jonbeel Mela’, a unique fair of the Tiwa community where barter exchange of goods takes place.

“We are committed to do all that is required to protect the culture of all tribes, including the Tiwas,” Sarma said.

The chief minister also assured the organisers of the fair that all possible financial assistance will be provided to maintain the unique elements of the event, besides allotment of 20 bighas of land for organising it.

Sarma handed over cheques of royal subsistence grant of Rs 1.25 lakh each to 18 ceremonial kings of the Tiwa Kingdom.

The Jonbeel Mela’, usually held on the Thursday after Bhogali Bihu’, is a community festival believed to have begun in the 14th century.

