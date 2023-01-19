Guwahati: A unique Braille portable printer invented by two Guwahati IIT students has received the support of the Goa Startup Incubator.

‘TactAll’, a unique portable braille printer will be funded by Atal Incubation Centre at Goa Institute of Management (AIC-GIM).

The product was displayed at the startup hackathon held at the Purple Fest in Goa, organized in association with the Goa State Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

Guwahati-based IIT students Kaviraj Prithvi and Lalika Laya will receive support in the form of entrepreneur mentoring, access to the network, and financial support.

Inputs like text, audio, custom keyboard input, and photos are all intended to be converted by a mouse-sized device into printed braille and tactile graphics. Multiple patent applications are being filed for this idea.

“During our research for the hackathon, we interacted with members of the visually impaired community in Bengaluru to understand their problems and find out what is the one thing that they struggle with often. During that time, we found the value braille holds in their life and the inefficiency of standard braille devices. They are bulky and expensive which is quite unfair as it makes opportunities and an independent life out of reach for the blind. We feel truly accomplished and grateful for this opportunity given to us by AIC-GIM. We are at the 3rd iteration of the prototype. We hope to finalize the design and start production soon,” said Prithvi.

He has been inventing across fields and has received national recognition for his work on a BP monitoring device, soft robotic theories, etc. He has a pending patent for a rotor control system and some of his inventions are being worked on by teams at IIT Guwahati.

Co-Founder Lalika Laya is an Engineering Physics student who is a product management enthusiast and has also won the National Women Entrepreneurship Challenge 2022 for developing a Passive Stabilising Shoe.

