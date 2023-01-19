Delimitation to be in AIUDF's favour; Cong will score zero in 2024 if it doesn't ally with us: Ajmal

Dhubri (Assam): AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Wednesday claimed that the delimitation of constituencies in Assam will be in his party’s favour, and asserted that the Congress will lose all the Lok Sabha seats in the state it holds if it does not ally with his party.

The AIUDF chief, who is also the MP of Dhubri, asserted that his party will bag the Barpeta and Karimganj Lok Sabha seats from the Congress and the BJP respectively in the 2024 elections.

“If they (Congress) don’t ally with us, how many seats can they retain? Can they save Kaliabor and Nagaon? They will end up with zero seats,” Ajmal told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting in Dhubri.

Assam currently has 14 Lok Sabha constituencies which may witness changes due to the delimitation. The AIUDF has one seat, the Congress three Kaliabor, Nagaon and Barpeta while the remaining nine are in the BJP’s kitty, while there is also an Independent MP.

Without elaborating further, he said the delimitation of constituencies in Assam, the process of which is underway, will be in AIUDF’s favour.

The delimitation process began on January 1 and is expected to be completed before the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Ajmal asserted that after the refixation of seats following the delimitation process, the AIUDF will win Kaliabor and Barpeta, besides securing Dhubri with 25-30 per cent more votes.

The AIUDF and the Congress had entered into an electoral alliance ahead of the 2021 assembly elections, but since then they have fallen apart, with both parties accusing each other of being “hand-in-glove with the BJP”.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had recently said it was not an easy decision for the party to enter into an alliance with the AIUDF, but it was taken with the belief that “Ajmal will be a reliable partner who would strengthen secular forces in the state and the country”.

“After the election results, however, it became clear that Ajmal had an understanding with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to malign and defame Congress leaders. He is not a part of UPA and we have nothing to do with him,” he added.

Ajmal, on the other hand, accused Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Bora of “acting as per the CM’s instructions”.

