Guwahati: Forty-six students with disabilities from Assam were felicitated for scholarship awards under the Indus Towers Scholarship Program, a CSR initiative of Indus Towers Ltd., being implemented by Shishu Sarothi, at NEDFi Convention Centre today.

Furthering its commitment to transform the lives of communities by improving their socio-economic conditions, Indus Towers, in its seventh year of partnership with Shishu Sarothi for the said scholarship program, is offering scholarships to 180 students in 2022-23 across India towards academics/professional and coaching for employment-oriented examinations. Of these, 162 are from the northeast region and 18 slots are reserved for students with disabilities from outside the northeast, but who are studying in government-recognised institutions of national importance in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Ketaki Bardalai, Executive Director, Shishu Sarothi in her welcome address, gave a background of the education scenario of children with disabilities. Stating the recent figures released by WHO, which mention that 16% of the world population are people living with disabilities, she shared that children with disabilities rarely progress beyond primary school and only 9% complete secondary education. 45% of people with disabilities are illiterate and about 62.9% of people with disabilities between 3 to 35 years have never attended regular school in India. She expressed her deep appreciation to Indus Towers for supporting the education of youth with disabilities, which is like a key to opening doors for employment opportunities and empowerment of people with disabilities. She also extended her thanks to Enable India for coming on board, to provide career counselling, which is a critical input to orient students to take the right decisions in making their career choices.

Speaking at the occasion, Rajender Gurung, Circle CEO, NE Assam, Indus Towers said that “At Indus, CSR is an integral part of how we do business . . .and our CSR partnership with Shishu Sarothi for the last seven years, to serve the North East of India, is a matter of pride and fulfilment for us and we remain committed.” Wishing all the scholars a bright future, he encouraged them and said that nothing is impossible, with the right intent and a ‘never say die’ attitude.

Subhas Das, Chairperson, of Shishu Sarothi Governing Body, congratulated the scholars and asked them to take up the given opportunities, and make the most of the scholarship. He commended the seamless implementation of the scholarship program and thanked Indus Towers for supporting the education of people with disabilities, as a part of their CSR initiative.

Shibu D’Luke, Associate Director at Enable India, congratulated the scholars who have been awarded scholarships and said that while Shishu Sarothi and Indus Towers are playing a very important role in facilitating their education, it is incumbent upon the students to make good use of the support offered and take ownership of the opportunities. He also expressed confidence that the scholars would benefit from the 2-day career counselling sessions to be provided by Enable India.

The felicitation ceremony of the selected scholars was followed by an induction to orient the students about accessing the scholarship through the portal and information related thereto.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The day-long program came to a close with an interactive Career Counseling session taken up by Enable India, on employment options and job preparedness to optimize and strengthen the capabilities, and potential through self-awareness of the scholars with disabilities.

Also Read | Assam: AIIMS-Guwahati celebrates 3rd Institute Day

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









