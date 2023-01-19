Assam: AIIMS-Guwahati celebrates 3rd institute day

Guwahati: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Guwahati, planned under Phase V of the 22 new AIIMS of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna, observed its 3rd Institute Day on January 12.
The day is observed to mark the commencement of academic activities at AIIMS Guwahati.
This year’s celebration was especially significant as for the first time it was celebrated at the main campus of AIIMS Guwahati under the guidance of Executive Director Prof. Ashok Puranik.
The 2-day celebration was marked by an academic extravaganza.
Prof. Gitanjali Batmanabane, a renowned academician and administrator, graced the event as chief guest.
Prof. Batmanabane delivered the Institute Day Oration and eminent surgeon Prof. Subhash Khanna delivered the keynote address on the occasion. Various performances by staff, faculty, and students of the AIIMS Guwahati marked the celebration.
The event was also marked by the gracious presence of prominent guests, including Director of NIPER, SP Kamrup, Commandant, Base Hospital, Basistha, to name a few.
