Guwahati: Dreamz Production House, a reputable name in the modelling and fashion industry, is providing an opportunity for aspiring talent to enter the world of glamour, magnificence, and fame with the launch of their India Super Model 2023 contest – Season 9.

The audition for the contest will take place in Guwahati on January 28th, Shillong on January 29th, and Imphal during the first week of February. The selected candidates will then undergo intensive training and grooming in preparation for the final competition, which will be held in Noida Film City in April 2023.

The judges for this mega pageant and awards ceremony are Former Miss India and Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, Italian model and actress Giorgia Andriani, Bigg Boss and Roadies fame Prince Narula, and Actor and Model Rohit Khandelwal amongst others.

Dreamz Production House offers a fantastic opportunity to everybody who wants to excel and is a gateway to the world of fashion, film and entertainment industry with widespread publicity. This show will be an exciting platform for talent across the country as the pageant team will now commence on a nationwide hunt in around 20 cities to audition contestants.

The winners will receive cash prizes along with participation in TVCs, web series, reality shows amongst others.

“The effort of Dreamz Production House is commendable, and we need more such platforms to provide opportunities for every budding talent in India,” said former Miss India and renowned Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia.

“This stage has given many newcomers a chance to be a part of the fashion and entertainment fraternity and we hope to once again make our mark this year too,” said Sharad Chaudhary, Founder, Dreamz Production House.

Anubha Vashisth, co-owner of Dreamz Production House, said “Our objective is to empower young talents to achieve their goals and help them build self-confidence and provide possibilities for success. We just need to give them the opportunities and the right training and they will prove to be assets to our country and make us proud. The goal is not to find perfection, but individuality. We firmly believe that via Dreamz Production House, participants will gain immense experience that will build their personalities and widen the borders of their ideas that they would never have discovered otherwise.”

Over the years, Sharad Chaudhary, a well-known personality of the modelling world and known for managing mega shows and events has also worked with many celebrities like Madhur Bhandarkar, Zareen Khan, Urvashi Rautala, Upen Patel, Pooja Chopra, Kainaat Arora, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gizele Thakral, Ajay Chaudhary, Anusha Dandekar, Stefy Patel, Benafsha Soonawalla, Himanshu Soni, Millind Gaba, Zoya Afroz, Sahil Khan and many more.

