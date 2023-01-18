Guwahati: The bravehearts of the Northeast will always be remembered with great admiration and respect, said Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi after inaugurating a five-day photo exhibition on the unsung heroes of the region here on Wednesday.

In his inaugural address Prof. Mukhi said the photo exhibition on the unsung heroes of the Northeast was a great portal for the public to come and learn about the sacrifices of our revered freedom fighters.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We are privileged to celebrate 75 years of Independence of this great nation and in the history of India’s freedom struggle, the brave-hearts of the Northeast will always be remembered with great admiration and respect,” the Governor said.

The exhibition on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being organised by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Guwahati, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the Assam Engineering Institute (AEI) playground in Chandmari here.

Mukhi appreciated the initiative taken by CBC Guwahati for mounting more than 50 exhibitions on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the past years.

Addressing the gathering, director general, North East zone, ministry of information and broadcasting, B. Narayanan said “CBC Guwahati, through this exhibition, aims to highlight the unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle and it will shed light on the lives of the freedom fighters from the North-eastern part of the country.

He further asserted that this exhibition would act as a platform for the visitors to learn about the contributions of the freedom fighters to India’s independence.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

East Guwahati MLA Siddharta Bhattacharya, in his address said that there are many freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for this country and Amrit Mahotsav honours them. “CBC Guwahati’s photo exhibition is a unique attempt to popularise their contributions among the common masses,” he said.

Guwahati mayor Mrigen Sarania also lauded the efforts of CBC Guwahati for organising the exhibition and said that the youth would be able to learn about the freedom fighters from the exhibition.

Various performances such as dance, drama, puppetry show, interactive sessions, quiz and discussions on Amrit Mahotsav are slated for the five-day event.

Artistes of the song and drama division performed various dance forms and musical programmes in the inaugural event.

All the five days of the exhibition will present cultural programmes – folk songs and folk dances depicting the culture and tradition of different tribes of Assam and the other parts of the Northeast.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Food stalls are another highlight of the event. Self-help groups have opened food stalls of various cuisines of Assam for the visitors.

Also Read | Cutting-edge research on climate, water needed: Glasgow varsity prof

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









