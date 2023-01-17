Guwahati: Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to continue the service of the Silchar – Kolkata – Silchar festival special train for another 26 trips. The special train will continue its service from January 19 to July 14, 2023, with existing timings, stoppages and composition. This additional service will help clear the additional rush of passengers.

Festival Special train no. 05639 (Silchar – Kolkata) will depart from Silchar at 06:00 hours on all Thursdays from January 19 till July 13, 2023, to reach Kolkata at 13:00 hours on the next day. In the return direction, festival special train no. 05640 (Kolkata – Silchar) will depart from Kolkata at 15:00 hours on all Fridays from January 20 to July 13, 2023, to reach Silchar at 00:30 hours on Sundays.

The continuation of this train will fulfil the demand of waitlisted passengers of other Kolkata-bound trains. Peoples of Karimganj district, Dima Hasao district of Assam and areas like Lumding, Hojai, Guwahati, Goalpara, and New Alipurduar will be able to undertake their journey comfortably with confirmed tickets.

The details of stoppages and timings of this train are available at the IRCTC website and through NTES and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

