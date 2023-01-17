Assam: Purabi Dairy sales touch record high on Magh Bihu

Guwahati: This Magh Bihu, Purabi Dairy recorded a giant leap in sales as Assam celebrated the festival with a scrumptious dash of Purabi Milk, Purabi Dahi, Purabi Cream and Purabi Paneer.

Leading up to Magh Bihu, milk volume sales of Purabi Diary increased by 17 per cent over the same period last year. Highlighting the significant growth in milk economy, milk sales of Purabi Dairy exceeded 1 lakh litres per day during the two days prior to Uruka, while milk and milk products together surpassed the 1 lakh litres per day figure for four continuous days of the Bihu sales.

“Purabi products, with its high quality and availability, is loved by the consumers of Assam. Milk and milk products sales touched the all-time high of 1.4 lakh litres in a day on January 13,” said a spokesperson of Purabi Dairy.

During this Magh Bihu, total curds portfolio grew by more than 35% over last year Bihu volumes, while sale of Purabi Paneer grew by 30%. Purabi Fresh Cream also grew by 10%.

Interestingly, sale of Purabi pouch curd doubled this year with 112% growth recorded over the same period of Bihu last year.

The West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Limited (WAMUL), popularly known as Purabi Dairy, has been at the forefront of enabling farmers in the state to be ‘Aatmanirbhar’ through dairying as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The remarkable increase in the sales figures is a positive development for the dairy farmers of the state. This continued love from our customers help us provide an enhanced revenue opportunity to the dairy farmers across Assam,” the spokesperson added.

Last month, Purabi Dairy increased milk procurement rate by Rs 2 per kg which benefited nearly 25,000 dairy farmers of Assam who are associated with Purabi Dairy. With strong market presence, Purabi Dairy has been able to continuously support its strong network of dairy farmers from Assam through various initiatives.

