New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad has claimed that the recent murder of a 16-year-old Bajrang Dal activist in Assam’s Karimganj district was carried out by ‘jihadis’.
Sambhu Koiri was killed in Lowairpua area, about 50 km from Karimganj town, under Bazaricherra Police Station on January 7. Koiri was returning to Karimganj district after attending a three-day training camp of the Bajrang Dal in neighbouring Hailakandi district.
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), in a statement, claimed the murder was carried out by ‘jihadis’ and demanded action in the matter.
“This is not an isolated incident. In the last two years, nine Karyakartas of Bajrang Dal have been killed and 32 attacked by Jihadis,” it said.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The right-wing Hindu organisation also said that it will organise protests on January 17 and 18.
“Therefore, on January 17 and 18, 2023, Bajrang Dal will protest at district centres across the country and submit a memorandum to district magistrates…,” the statement added.
Also Read | CBI nabs railway officer posted in Guwahati, 6 others in graft case
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Agnipath game changer in making armed forces future-ready: PM Modi
- Bajrang Dal activist killed by ‘jihadis’ in Assam, says VHP
- Meghalaya’s ropeway route set to take off with land transfer ceremony
- Meghalaya: BJP looking to bring in ‘good politics’, says Bernard Marak
- Assam: Locals torch car after road accident in Tinsukia, 16 detained
- BLACKPINK’S Jennie celebrates birthday, takes selfies with fans