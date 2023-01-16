Bajrang Dal activist killed by 'jihadis' in Assam, says VHP

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad has claimed that the recent murder of a 16-year-old Bajrang Dal activist in Assam’s Karimganj district was carried out by ‘jihadis’.

Sambhu Koiri was killed in Lowairpua area, about 50 km from Karimganj town, under Bazaricherra Police Station on January 7. Koiri was returning to Karimganj district after attending a three-day training camp of the Bajrang Dal in neighbouring Hailakandi district.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), in a statement, claimed the murder was carried out by ‘jihadis’ and demanded action in the matter.

“This is not an isolated incident. In the last two years, nine Karyakartas of Bajrang Dal have been killed and 32 attacked by Jihadis,” it said.

The right-wing Hindu organisation also said that it will organise protests on January 17 and 18.

“Therefore, on January 17 and 18, 2023, Bajrang Dal will protest at district centres across the country and submit a memorandum to district magistrates…,” the statement added.

