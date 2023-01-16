Assam: Locals torch car after road accident in Tinsukia, 16 detained 

Tinsukia: Locals torched a car in Assam’s Tinsukia town on Monday following the death of an auto driver in a road accident.

The situation is now under control, superintendent of Tinsukia police Abijit Gurav said, adding that adequate police and CRPF personnel have been deployed to deal with any exigency.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

A head-on collision between an auto and a Suzuki Swift car killed the auto driver on the spot and injured three others in the Guijan area on the outskirts of Tinsukia.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Mili, 40. The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital in Tinsukia.

Gurav said the cops identified and detained 16 persons involved in violence and torching the vehicle. “One Arup Baruah of Dinjoy Satra was driving the Swift car when it collided with an autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction. On receiving information about the accident, the police swiftly moved and rescued the car driver and passengers from the clutches of some miscreants who had attacked them.”

“The miscreants had outnumbered the police at that point in time and torched the Swift car,” he added.

“At such times, we expect people to come forward and help the victims and not indulge in violence,” he said, adding, “The driver and passenger of the car are safe. Police are investigating the matter, and the law will take its course in both the matters – accident and violence.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Assam: 3 dead, 14 hurt as vehicle with pilgrims collides with truck

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









