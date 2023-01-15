CBI nabs railway officer posted in Guwahati, 6 others in graft case

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an additional divisional railway manager (ADRM) posted here, and six others, including private contractors and hawala operators, in a Rs 50 lakh bribery case.

A case was registered against ADRM, Guwahati, Jitendra Pal Singh, who is a 1997-batch Indian Railways Service officer; Shyamal Kumar Deb, a private contractor who arranged the money; Hari Om, and acquaintance of the ADRM; Dilawar Khan, cashier of the hawala shop; Vinod Kumar Singhal, owner of the hawala shop; Sanjeet Ray, hawala cashier; and Yogendra Kumar Singh, the driver of Hari Om.

“It was alleged that the accused had entered into a conspiracy with the intention of showing undue favours to the private contractors for awarding contract agreements, preparation of measurement book, processing of running account bills, early release of payment against pending bills and for the ongoing work of construction in Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) as well as for the early release of the security deposit and bank guarantees,” a communiqué issued to the media by the CBI (information section) on Sunday, said.

“It was further alleged that the ADRM, Guwahati was habitual of demanding and accepting undue advantage from various contractors while being posted as the chief engineer (construction), New Jalpaiguri, NFR. It was also alleged that a contractor was facilitating the delivery of the bribe to the ADRM, Guwahati through his acquaintance from a hawala operator in Delhi,” the statement said.

Notably, the investigation agency had laid a trap and caught an acquaintance of the ADRM, Guwahati while accepting a bribe of Rs 50 lakh on behalf of the ADRM, delivered through a hawala channel. The ADRM and the private persons were also caught.

“Searches were conducted at the premises of ADRM and others in various locations, including New Delhi, Narora, Guwahati, Siliguri and Aligarh, which led to recovery of about Rs 47 lakh cash, laptops and several incriminating documents.

