DOOMDOOMA: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the Assam State Zoo will soon become the premier tourist destination in Guwahati.

Taking to his Facebook page, he expressed his joy at spending time with the animals and birds in the zoo and promised to take action to make it even more attractive and developed.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sharing some lovely moments from my visit to Assam State Zoo this morning!



It was an amazing feeling to feed the cute macaws! pic.twitter.com/ELGRq2Jo1C — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 15, 2023

“I have instructed the forest and environment department officials to make a success in zoo management and animal breeding. The officials will visit zoos across the country to gain insight. The government sanction a large amount for the zoo’s development based on the results of the deep study of the zoo. Instructions will be given for an extensive action plan. The zoo managing committee has been asked to make it a place of knowledge for students of Zoology and Botany, as well as for the common people and children,” he said.

Had a refreshing feeling as I visited the @assamzoo, having glimpses of the animals &birds from close proximity. Took stock of the Zoo's condition in its entire stretch & decided that our Govt will transform it into one of the most attractive tourist destinations of the region. pic.twitter.com/izjhPaIOFV — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 15, 2023

On Sunday, the Chief Minister drove to the state zoo himself and was welcomed by the inmates. From mynah birds to exotic parrots, they all seemed to be enjoying his company, with some even flying and perching on his shoulders.

He also announced that a new zoo will be built in the upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

Also Read | Assam: 3,043 Asian waterbirds of 41 species found in Urpad Beel

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









