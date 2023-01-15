DOOMDOOMA: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the Assam State Zoo will soon become the premier tourist destination in Guwahati.
Taking to his Facebook page, he expressed his joy at spending time with the animals and birds in the zoo and promised to take action to make it even more attractive and developed.
“I have instructed the forest and environment department officials to make a success in zoo management and animal breeding. The officials will visit zoos across the country to gain insight. The government sanction a large amount for the zoo’s development based on the results of the deep study of the zoo. Instructions will be given for an extensive action plan. The zoo managing committee has been asked to make it a place of knowledge for students of Zoology and Botany, as well as for the common people and children,” he said.
On Sunday, the Chief Minister drove to the state zoo himself and was welcomed by the inmates. From mynah birds to exotic parrots, they all seemed to be enjoying his company, with some even flying and perching on his shoulders.
He also announced that a new zoo will be built in the upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district.
