Assam: Three arrested for trying to eat wildcat on Bihu in Boko district

Boko: In a shocking incident, the state forest department and Assam Police arrested three people planning to eat a wildcat on the eve of Bhogali Bihu at Rajapara under the Boko Police Station on Friday night.

Boko PS OC Phanindra Chandra Nath received a tip-off that a wildcat had died while trying to cross the road and was hit by an unidentified vehicle. Interestingly, West Kamrup Divisional Forest Officer Dimpy Bora also got the same tip-off.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

It is to be mentioned that the Rajapara area falls under the Bondapara forest office.

ACF Alok Deb, in charge of Singra Forest Range, said the DFO ordered him to recover the carcass of the wildcat immediately along with the Bondapara Range officer.

Meanwhile, a Boko Police team led by OC Phanindra Natha rushed to the incident site and started an investigation.

“When we started an investigation in search of the carcass of the wildcat, we found that three villagers from Rajapara village chopped off the meat of the wildcat. We seized the skin and meat of the wildcat and arrested them from the spot,” added ACF Alok Deb.

Later the Forest and Police team brought three of them to the Singra Forest Range. The trio accused names are Ganesh Boro, 46, Sukleswar Boro, 40, and Ranjit Chetry 34.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

ACF Alok Deb said that the carcass was found at Ganesh Boro’s house. A case was registered under the wildlife protection act 1972 under sections 39, 43, 44, 49 (B), 09. Further investigations are going on and they will be sent to judicial custody.

Also Read | Assam gears up to celebrate ‘Bhogali Bihu’

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









